Chicago weather: Hazy skies and mild temps for Saturday

Despite warnings of smoky skies reaching the Chicago area, most of that smoke is in the upper atmosphere.

But that will still lead to hazy conditions in the area.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Otherwise, Saturday is shaping up to be a pleasant day despite the filtered sunshine.

The air quality is between "Moderate" and "Good" according to Strehl.

Forecasted highs will range from the upper 50s right near Lake Michigan to the mid to upper-60s in the near suburbs to well into the 70s out in the far suburbs.

The heaviest smoke is centered around the Dakotas and Minnesota, down to Missouri, which could head toward Chicago.

What's next:

By 10 p.m. on Sunday, the forecast is calling for decent air quality, but that could change.

We should stay dry right through the weekend into the start of the work week.

Then, some hot temps, including into the mid-80s on Monday and even into the 90s on Tuesday.