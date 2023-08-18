Chicago weather: Hazy skies with temps scraping 80

Smoke from Canadian and western wildfires will be in the sky through at least tomorrow. Otherwise, it looks most sunny and pleasant today with highs in upper 70s to around 80.

It should be mainly sunny again tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be hot with low to mid 90s. Monday won’t be as hot-most notably near the lake. Still mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will either be the same or perhaps back into the low 90s. Splitting hairs here. It will be toasty.

Wednesday and Thursday will be back in the 90s. Humidity levels will be high enough that the heat indexes will warrant a heat advisory at some point in coming days.