Chicago weather: Heat advisory in place for tomorrow afternoon

After a weekend of scattered storms and warm temperatures, the Chicago area faces a sweltering start to the week with a heat advisory Monday and more chances for storms through midweek before cooler, sunnier weather returns by Thursday.

Full Forecast:

Today we have had a few showers and storms with heavy rain and gusty wind. Highs today were warm in the 80s, cooler now near the lake. We will continue to have the chance for rain and storms on isolated bases through the evening.

Tonight, we get a break from the wet weather until about daybreak Monday. There will be a chance for some gusty storms, especially NW. Highs on Monday will be HOT-- with temps in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105. We have a heat advisory in place tomorrow from noon to 8pm.

The chance for storms is back Tuesday through Wednesday. We will have the chance for gusty storms those days, and the heat will slowly back down. Tuesday will be in the low 90s, and Wednesday the high will be in the low 80s.

We have beautiful weather to end the week and follow us into the weekend. Highs on Thursday through Saturday will be in the upper 70s with sunshine. We may tag 80 on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.