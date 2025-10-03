Chicago weather: Heat continues to hold until next week

Unseasonably hot weather is gripping Chicago this weekend, with temperatures more typical of July than October.

Friday’s high reached 91 degrees in parts of the city, making it one of the warmest spots in the region. At 8 p.m., temperatures were still holding at 80 degrees at Midway Airport and 77 degrees at O’Hare, while Joliet reported 69 degrees under clear skies.

The heat will continue into the weekend. Saturday is expected to reach 88 degrees with sunny skies, followed by 85 degrees on Sunday. Humidity levels will remain low, but conditions will turn slightly more humid into Monday.

Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday as a front moves through the area, bringing cooler weather. Highs are expected to return to the 60s by midweek, which is closer to seasonal norms.

Overnight lows this weekend will remain in the upper 60s. By Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Chicago is forecast to see sunshine with highs in the low 60s.