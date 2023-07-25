Chicago weather: Heat, humidity, and a few severe storms

Tuesday's weather in Chicago was hot and hazy, with temperatures having reached the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity is tolerable, but it will be on the rise tonight and on Wednesday.

As we head into Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, there's a possibility of showers and storms, with a second round potentially developing in the afternoon and early evening of Wednesday.

The first round of storms primarily poses a damaging wind threat, but if the second round materializes, it could bring all hazards, including isolated tornadoes. However, the forecast is uncertain, with many variables at play. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of our area at a 2% tornado risk, rising to 5% in LaPorte County. We'll have a clearer picture once we observe Tuesday night and Wednesday morning's storms.

Expect hot temperatures Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the 90s. The heatwave may break if storms linger longer than expected on Wednesday morning. Another chance of strong to severe storms is possible late Friday and Friday night as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Relief from the scorching heat arrives this weekend, with temperatures cooling down to the low to mid 80s, closer to seasonal norms.

Stay weather-aware and be prepared for any changes in the forecast as we monitor the potential for severe weather on Wednesday.