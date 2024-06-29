Chicago weather: Heat, humidity will give way to refreshing cooldown on Sunday

Chicago's brief spell of heat and humidity will soon give way to a welcome cooldown.

On Saturday night, we expect clear skies with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees.

Sunday will bring a dramatic change, with sunny skies and much cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s – a refreshing break from recent warmth.

Looking ahead to Monday, the pleasant conditions continue with abundant sunshine and highs in the 70s once again.