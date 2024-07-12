Chicago weather: Heat and storms this weekend

It was a beautiful day in Chicago with sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s. The pleasant weather will continue into the evening with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s.

The weekend forecast, however, brings a change. Saturday will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees, and the heat index values will rise to the low to mid-90s. Sunday will be even hotter, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values likely exceeding 100.

Several chances for showers and storms are expected this weekend and into early next week. The first round may arrive Saturday morning, though coverage should be minimal. A better chance for scattered storms will occur Saturday afternoon and again late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some of these storms may bring damaging wind gusts and hail. Another round of storms is possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday will remain hot with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values over 100. Relief will arrive Tuesday as highs return to the upper 80s. Temperatures will gradually cool throughout the week, with highs in the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.