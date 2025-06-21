Chicago weather: Heat wave continues, with possible record breaking temperatures

A large dome of high pressure anchored over the eastern half of the country is bringing sweltering heat and strong winds to the Chicago area, with little relief in sight.

Wind gusts topping 40 mph gave the city a furnace-like feel over the weekend, and while winds are expected to ease slightly overnight, temperatures will remain elevated. Forecast models show little change heading into the workweek, with no significant precipitation expected through at least Monday night.

Even the longer-range forecast offers scant relief. Temperatures over the next seven days are expected to remain well above average, with highs mostly in the 90s and the coolest day — later in the week — still reaching around 85 degrees.

Record-breaking heat is possible, especially between Sunday and Monday, when temperatures are forecast to reach 98 degrees. That would surpass the existing record of 97 degrees.

There is a chance of scattered rain showers from Tuesday through Friday, though forecasters say none appear to be widespread or long-lasting.

Residents should stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during peak heat, and seek shade when possible as the heat wave continues.