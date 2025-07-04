Chicago weather: Heat wave to peak tomorrow with scattered showers possible overnight

Sweltering heat will persist across the Chicago area through Saturday, with highs expected to soar to 95 degrees. Elevated humidity levels will push the heat index into the low 100s in some locations.

As of Friday evening, temperatures remained in the upper 80s to near 90 across much of the region. Chicago’s lakefront and both major airports reported 89 degrees, with Gary at 88. Cooler readings were recorded in Benton Harbor and Michigan City, where temperatures held in the low 80s.

Higher humidity levels were observed in areas that received rain earlier in the day, such as Waukegan and Woodstock, where dew points reached the low 70s. Other parts of the metro area saw dew points in the lower to mid-60s, indicating slightly more bearable conditions.

Future Forecast:

Saturday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny and intensely hot, with dew points ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s, creating sticky and uncomfortable conditions. Overnight, temperatures will offer little relief, staying in the 80s through midnight and only dropping to the upper 70s by early morning.

While Saturday remains dry, there is a chance for scattered showers late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. However, the rainfall is not expected to be widespread.

Relief is on the way starting Sunday, when highs are expected to dip into the mid-80s. Monday will follow with a high near 85 degrees, which aligns closely with the seasonal average of 84. By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to climb back to the upper 80s before settling into the mid-80s by midweek.