Chicago weather: Heat continues as wildfire smoke increases Thursday

The Brief Hot weather continues with highs in the 90s through Saturday. Wildfire smoke will make the air hazier and could worsen air quality Thursday. Better chances for rain arrive Friday and Saturday before cooler weather Sunday.



Hot weather lives on with another day of mid to upper 90s on the way.

The new wildcard which has appeared is an increased layer of wildfire smoke from southern Canada. This has been in our sky off and on for a week, but not to the extent of what is expected to arrive late tonight and tomorrow.

We already have an extension of the air quality alert for our area through tonight, but this will likely have to be extended through tomorrow as well.

Chicago heat and wildfire smoke

What's next:

Thursday will be a smoky day with high temperatures held back just a little bit. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. There is a very small chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

Prospects for showers and storms go up Friday and perhaps Saturday with highs both days in the lower 90s.

Sunday may end up being dry and not as hot with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will have the next chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.