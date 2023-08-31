Chicago weather: Get ready for another heatwave

The Windy City is gearing up for a stretch of hot weather as we head into Labor Day weekend.

The forecast promises clear skies and increasing temperatures.

Thursday Night:

As the sun sets on Thursday evening, the city can expect clear skies to prevail. Overnight temperatures will dip into the comfortable 50s, setting the stage for a pleasant start to Friday.

Friday's Outlook:

Friday is poised to be a fantastic day with abundant sunshine and steadily warming temperatures. Highs are expected to reach the delightful mid-80s, making it perfect for those looking to spend time outdoors.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Labor Day Weekend:

The long Labor Day weekend is set to sizzle. Saturday will see temperatures climbing into the low 90s, and Sunday and Monday will bring even hotter conditions with highs in the mid-90s.

Extended Outlook:

The heat is here to stay, at least for the early part of next week. Expect daytime temperatures in the 90s. Those looking for relief from the heat might need to wait until midweek when the next chance of rain arrives on Wednesday.

As you plan your Labor Day festivities, be sure to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to beat the heat. Enjoy the sunny and warm holiday weekend, Chicago!