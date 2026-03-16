Chicago-area schools close amid winter storm: LIST

The Brief Several Chicago-area school districts closed Monday as a winter storm brought snow and blizzard conditions. Up to six inches of snow fell in parts of the region, creating dangerous travel and icy roads. More than 370 flights were canceled at O’Hare as the storm moved through.



Several Chicago-area school districts announced closings Monday as a winter storm brought several inches and blizzard conditions to the region.

Winter blast:

A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. in McHenry and DeKalb counties, with some areas potentially receiving up to six inches of snow.

Falling and blowing snow contributed to hazardous travel conditions and icy roads. Peak snow rates are expected until about 7 a.m. with snowfall gradually tapering off until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago-area school closings

Full list:

Tap here to see an updated list of schools that have announced closings, delays or shifts to e-learning.

In the past 24 hours, over 400 flights have been canceled at O'Hare Airport with Midway Airport reporting 28 cancellations.

Tap here for more details on the upcoming forecast.