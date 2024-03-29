Chicago weather: Heavy rain and storms move in tonight, some could be severe

Showers will develop Friday evening and then heavy rain and storms are possible overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has the west and southwest suburbs at a Marginal Risk for severe storms tonight, with large hail being the main concern. The timeframe for any strong to severe storms is roughly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Most of the rain will exit the area by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be nice, with skies becoming partly sunny and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The chance of rain returns on Easter with scattered showers and storms possible.

The best chance for any stronger storms will be over the south suburbs on Sunday. Highs on Easter will be cooler in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Another round of rain and storms arrives Sunday night and Monday.

Heavy rain and storms are possible on Monday for the Cubs home opener. In fact, rain chances linger into Tuesday before we finally dry out later in the week.