Chicago weather: 90° temps return this weekend

A heat wave is heading for Chicago this weekend with temperatures expected to reach into the 90s.

Wednesday night will bring mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the 50s. Thursday is expected to see plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Friday, a few more clouds will move in, leading to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are expected to stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. However, there is a small chance for a few showers or storms late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Forecasters are still uncertain about whether these storms will develop, so it’s something to monitor as the weekend approaches.

The bigger story this weekend will be the heat. Temperatures are forecast to soar near 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. When combined with rising humidity, heat index values could reach triple digits by midday Sunday.

The hot and humid weather is expected to continue into Monday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures again nearing 90 degrees. While conditions should remain largely dry early next week, the heat and humidity could trigger an isolated pop-up storm or two.