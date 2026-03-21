Chicago weather: High temps surge to start the weekend

You’re going to love the warm temps we have in store to start your weekend right.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Forecast high temperatures will range from the mid 70s to even the lower 80s across the Chicago area on Saturday. That’s about 25 to 30 degrees above the normal high of 49.

We’re expecting a high of about 76 degrees near the lakefront, and 80 degrees in the far south and southwest suburbs.

The clouds were also starting to break up a little bit during the morning.

What's next:

But enjoy the warmth while it lasts, because temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight into early Sunday morning, where they will stay throughout the day.