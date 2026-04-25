Chicago weather: Highs in the 60s, some sunshine to start the weekend

It looks like a great weekend with sunshine and seasonable temperatures despite the foggy, cooler start.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl had the forecast.

What to Expect:

The fog that settled in overnight into Saturday morning is expected to clear out and make way for the sun.

The forecast highs today will range from the low 60s in the city and near suburbs to around 70 degrees farther south and southwest. As usual, it will be a good deal cooler by the lake in the mid-50s.

The normal high for this time of year is around 62 degrees for the city.

Sunday looks very similar to today with the potential for more fog and overnight temps in the 40s which will then reach the 60s during the day.

We're expecting mostly dry conditions this weekend, but that will change on Monday.

There's a chance of some strong showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the afternoon and into the evening. All threats are on the table with about an inch of rainfall.