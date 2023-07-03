Chicago weather: Get ready for a hot 4th of July
CHICAGO - Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s.
July 4th: Mainly dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs around 90. A slight chance of a few pop-up showers or storms in the afternoon, but no impact on fireworks shows.
Wednesday: Strong to severe storms expected as a cold front moves through. Highs near 90, then dropping to the upper 70s on Thursday.
Thursday and beyond: Comfortable weather with highs in the upper 70s.