LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for LaSalle County until 10 p.m.

It was a busy weekend in the weather department with several rounds of storms and areas of flooding. While most of Chicagoland is expected to stay dry tonight, a few storms are impacting areas near I-39 this evening. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

LIVE UPDATES:

- 7:20 p.m. - Flash Flood Warning including Peru IL, Oglesby IL and North Utica IL until 10:00 PM CDT

Full Forecast:

Monday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures rising into the 70s, prepare for heat index values as high as the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday, with a few storms possible bringing the threat of damaging wind gusts.

A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday, ushering in a more comfortable airmass for the second half of the week. Tuesday will still be warm in the upper 80s, but temperatures drop to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be sunny with highs near 80. Slightly warmer air arrives on Friday and Saturday with temperatures expected to be in the mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and then a few isolated showers or storms return on Saturday.