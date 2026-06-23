Chicago weather: Illinois, Indiana shatter June tornado records and storm chances return

Another quiet day of weather around the area, which has been great for those still dealing with storm clean-up from the past couple of weeks. Additionally, this has allowed more surveys to be completed by the National Weather Service.

Tornado records:

As of earlier this afternoon, some impressive stats have emerged. For the month of June, Illinois has officially seen 51 tornadoes. That breaks the all-time record for the month, 43 set in 1974.

Meanwhile, in Indiana, 49 tornadoes have been confirmed this month. That breaks the record of 47 which was set in 1990.

For the year, Illinois sits at 161 confirmed tornadoes (the most ever in a year) and Indiana is at 68 (second only to the year 2011 with 72 total for the year).

Full forecast:

No severe weather tonight, as it will remain fairly quiet with lows in the low to middle 50s.

Moving into Wednesday, the threat of severe weather stays just to our north across most of Wisconsin. However, we may see a couple of spotty to scattered storms during the afternoon. Otherwise, a chance of some light rain. Despite clouds, highs will try to reach the upper 70s in many spots. By late evening, a stronger thunderstorm may try to bubble up in a spot or two; we'll be keeping tabs on it.

Thursday brings another (small) chance of showers for parts of the Chicago area with highs around 75 to 80. Meanwhile, farther south, there is a better shot at thunderstorms and some of those may turn severe.

As we end the week, Friday brings a partly cloudy sky and highs in the middle 70s. We will need to keep eyes peeled for a few thunderstorms in the area thanks to a nearby storm system. Right now, the better chances appear to be just to our south.

Get ready for summer to quickly return over the weekend. Highs jump into the 80s on Saturday and then get close to 90 on Sunday.

By early next week, we may begin a streak of highs in the lower 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Along with that, the humidity is going to shoot up. Right now, it looks to be dry but given that heat and humidity, pop-up storms are not out of the question.