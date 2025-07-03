Chicago weather: Isolated showers, storms expected July 4th morning

Chicagoans can expect classic summer heat and humidity this Fourth of July weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 90s and a chance of scattered storms.

Future Forecast:

Friday morning could begin with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms, but conditions are expected to clear by late afternoon — just in time for Independence Day fireworks displays. Skies should remain mostly dry through the evening, offering favorable conditions for outdoor celebrations.

The heat will peak on Saturday, with highs near 95 degrees and continued humidity. A slow-moving front will approach late Saturday into Sunday, bringing a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach 88 degrees on Sunday.

Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry, with chances of rain returning midweek.