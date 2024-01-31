Chicago weather: Skies remain mostly cloudy, highs in the mid-40s

The Windy City is experiencing an uncharacteristic stretch of mild weather, with nine consecutive days of above-normal temperatures, and the trend shows no signs of letting up.

Wednesday's highs will be influenced by cloud cover, with a prediction that clouds may linger longer than initially expected, keeping temperatures in the low and mid-40s.

Looking ahead to Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb around 50 degrees. However, a cold front sweeping down from the lake will cool things down in the afternoon, especially in downtown areas and near the water.

This lakeside cooling effect will persist through the weekend due to a potent storm system moving through the southern US, bringing onshore winds but no precipitation to our region.

Despite the absence of rain or snow, Chicagoland can anticipate highs well into the 40s throughout the coming week.

January is poised to wrap up with temperatures averaging a little over 1 degree per day warmer than normal. Additionally, the month is expected to be about 5 inches snowier and 1.5 inches wetter than the typical January conditions.