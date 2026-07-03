Chicago weather: Fourth of July weekend forecast

The Brief Storms moved out of the Chicago area Thursday morning, and the Extreme Heat Warning has ended for most locations except areas south of the Kankakee River Valley. Chicago could still hit 90 degrees for a fifth straight day, with additional showers and storms possible through tonight. Storm chances continue through the Fourth of July weekend, with warm temperatures, humidity and the potential for severe weather and heavy rain.



Showers and storms are moved out of the Chicago area this morning.

The Extreme Heat Warning is no longer in effect for the majority of our area. However, it has been extended until 7 p.m. for the Kankakee River Valley counties and points south.

We still have a reasonable chance of hitting 90 today officially at O’Hare, which would make it five days in a row. Showers and storms are possible at any time today and tonight, but there will be many more dry hours than wet. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Chicago July 4th forecast

What to expect:

For the Fourth of July, once again, storms will threaten on multiple occasions, but there will be many dry hours as well. It will be very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s in between any rounds of showers and storms.

Both today and tomorrow there is some risk that any storm could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall being two of the primary hazards.

On Sunday, the risk of showers and storms still exists, but the coverage looks to be less. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Heading into next week temperatures more typical of early July will remain in place with highs in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday perhaps warming back up close to 90 by Thursday.

In terms of damage from the storms last night, there are reports of trees down near Elmhurst and Villa Park and flooding in Southern Kane in Northern Kendall counties. Sugar Grove, Sandwich, Aurora, and Montgomery could be areas with high-standing water.