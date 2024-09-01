Chicago weather: Sunshine and mild 70s expected on Labor Day

The Brief Chicagoans can enjoy sunny skies and mild temperatures in the low 70s on Monday, with light winds from the east. Temperatures will gradually rise through the week, reaching 85°F by Thursday, before cooling down to 74°F on Friday with a slight chance of showers.



Chicagoans can expect sunshine and mild temps in the low 70s on Monday.

Winds will be light, coming from the east at 5 to 10 mph, ensuring a comfortable and pleasant day across the region.

The sunny skies will continue through most of the week, accompanied by a gradual warming trend. Temperatures will rise to 78°F on Tuesday, 82°F on Wednesday, and peak at 85°F on Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures will drop to 74°F, with a slight chance of showers.