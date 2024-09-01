Chicago weather: Sunshine and mild 70s expected on Labor Day
CHICAGO - Chicagoans can expect sunshine and mild temps in the low 70s on Monday.
Winds will be light, coming from the east at 5 to 10 mph, ensuring a comfortable and pleasant day across the region.
The sunny skies will continue through most of the week, accompanied by a gradual warming trend. Temperatures will rise to 78°F on Tuesday, 82°F on Wednesday, and peak at 85°F on Thursday.
By Friday, temperatures will drop to 74°F, with a slight chance of showers.