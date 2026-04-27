Chicago weather: Live updates as storms, damaging winds and tornado threat move through area

The Brief Storms will move through the Chicago area today, with the potential for severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds are a major concern, including strong gusts outside of thunderstorms that could reach up to 60 mph. Hail, flooding and a possible tornado threat are all in play as part of a broader Midwest storm system.



Storms are already moving through the Chicago area today, bringing the threat of severe weather along with powerful wind gusts that could cause damage even outside of thunderstorms.

Follow along below for live, real-time updates from FOX Chicago Weather as conditions change and storms move across the region.

Live Weather Updates

4 PM: Thousands without power

Over 18,000 people are without power due to the weather system moving through the Chicago area, according to ComEd's power outage map.

There are 711 active outages and 18,212 customers affected, ComEd says. Click here to see the outage map.

3:20 PM: Another round of storms possible tonight

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible tonight as a cold front moves through the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service. Some of those storms could become strong to severe, with the greatest risk south of Interstate 80.

Forecasters say all storms could produce lightning, heavy downpours and gusty winds, while the strongest storms may bring damaging winds and hail up to the size of a quarter. Storms are expected to move quickly from west to east at around 50 mph.

Quieter conditions are expected for the second half of the week.

2:30 PM: Ground Stop in effect at O'Hare Airport

A ground stop is in effect at O'Hare International Airport until 3:30 p.m. CDT due to thunderstorms. The probability of an extension to the ground stop is considered low.

2:15 PM: Storms moving through Chicago area, strong winds a concern

Storms are moving through the Chicago area today, bringing periods of rain and thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather later this afternoon and evening.

In addition to storms, strong winds are already a concern. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for most of the area until 4 p.m., with gusts up to 50 mph, while a High Wind Warning is in place for parts of northeast Illinois, where gusts could reach 60 mph.

Forecasters say all severe weather threats are possible later today, including damaging winds, hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes.

What You Can Expect:

Storms are moving through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana today, with periods of rain and thunderstorms expected through this evening.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody says there is a chance for severe weather later today and this evening, with all hazards possible, including damaging winds, hail, flooding and tornadoes.

Dangerous storms are forecast to erupt across the Heartland this afternoon with intense tornadoes, huge hail, and damaging winds all possible. (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Most of the Chicago area is under a Level 2 out of 5 "slight risk" for severe weather, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

In addition to thunderstorms, strong non-thunderstorm winds are a major concern today.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area until 4 p.m., with sustained winds between 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A High Wind Warning is in place for parts of northeast Illinois, including Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, DeKalb and McHenry counties, where gusts up to 60 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Intense tornadoes (EF-3 or stronger) are expected this afternoon across portions of Missouri and Illinois. (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Those strong winds could cause tree damage, power outages and difficult travel, even outside of storms.

The Chicago area is part of a broader severe weather system impacting the Midwest, with millions at risk and the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes across the region, according to FOX Weather.

Temperatures today will remain mild in the mid to upper 60s, though conditions will stay windy.

What you can do:

ComEd says it has already restored power to more than 22,000 customers after the first round of storms on Monday, though more than 26,000 outages remain across the region.

The utility is preparing for the second round of severe weather later today by staging additional crews and equipment, and says teams will work around the clock to restore service.

Residents are urged to stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately by calling 1-800-EDISON1.

What's next:

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s, with another chance for rain Tuesday night. The rest of the week trends quieter, with seasonable temperatures and more sunshine, before a cooler day Friday.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and warmer, with highs nearing 70 by Sunday.