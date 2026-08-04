Chicago weather: Localized flash flooding could be possible on Wednesday

Another stunning day in the books! Today was mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Chicago's average high temperature for early August sits at 84 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

Looking ahead

Showers are expected to move into Chicagoland early Wednesday morning. Commuters should plan ahead for a possible wet morning commute. Rain will likely taper off midday and into the afternoon, before ramping up again in the evening. Heavy downpours will be possible Wednesday evening, which may lead to localized flash flooding. Temperatures warm to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Most of the rain will move out of the area by early Thursday, although a few scattered showers may linger through the day, especially near and south of I-80. It'll be a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures warm up nicely Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s returning to Chicagoland. Friday will be mostly cloudy, and then we'll enjoy more sunshine on Saturday. Scattered showers or storms may return on Sunday, but coverage should be minimal.