Chicago weather: Lovely Thursday before heat returns Friday, storms possible

Today will be a touch cloudy with showers and storms possible. We have seen showers in Cook, Jasper and Newton counties. The lake breeze will be the focus for most of the wet weather this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will be LOVELY! Highs in the low to mid 80s again under mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms late evening into early Friday, and then again Friday afternoon and evening.

Highs on Friday will be around 90, so the heat is cranking up again. The chance for rain and storms pushes through Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies.

Sunday is looking dry and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Early next week, we start with sunshine and highs near 90 Monday. Tuesday has the chance for storms with highs in the upper 80s.