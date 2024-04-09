Chicago weather: Mellow and mild Tuesday

Today, we start with a few clouds and mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Mostly sunny skies are on the way with highs in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Cooler temperatures are on the way with the rain Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s. After morning rain Friday, we will have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

This weekend is looking great. We have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to about 70 degrees both days.