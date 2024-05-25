Chicago weather: Gorgeous Saturday followed by severe storm potential

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because the rest of the weekend is looking a little drab.

Memorial Weekend kicks off with sunshine and 70-degree weather.

Starting Sunday morning, the rain moves in with severe weather possible in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s.

There is a chance of showers on Memorial Day, but the weather will likely improve by afternoon with temps again in the 70s

Temperatures will drop to the 50s overnight this weekend.