Chicago weather: Gorgeous Saturday followed by severe storm potential

Published  May 25, 2024 10:07am CDT
CHICAGO - Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because the rest of the weekend is looking a little drab. 

Memorial Weekend kicks off with sunshine and 70-degree weather. 

Starting Sunday morning, the rain moves in with severe weather possible in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s. 

There is a chance of showers on Memorial Day, but the weather will likely improve by afternoon with temps again in the 70s

Temperatures will drop to the 50s overnight this weekend. 