Chicago weather: Clouds, but temps in the 70s for your Tuesday

I had a couple of sprinkles in the driveway when I left for work this morning.

While there can be an isolated shower today most of Chicagoland will remain dry and nobody is getting much rainfall at all.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What to expect:

Instead, expect a day that will feature more cloudiness than yesterday. That will hold temperatures down just a little bit.

Highs will reach the upper 70s but once again, it will be much cooler this afternoon along the lakefront.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.

What's next:

Tomorrow, we’ll see a mixture of clouds and sun with an even smaller chance of a shower than today. Highs will be around 80 except near the lake.

Now onto Thursday: it will definitely be very warm, but there remain significant doubts about any severe thunderstorms. Highs may not be far from 90 if we get enough sun. This would threaten the record for the date.

Regarding the thunderstorm threat, there is a very small chance of a stronger storm popping up, but in my opinion, what remains far more likely is that the atmosphere is capped off to any sort of thunderstorms whatsoever.

We will continue to monitor this potential as we get closer to Thursday.

On Friday, it will remain warm with highs flirting with 80 degrees. I still see a chance of showers and storms at night.

The weekend will not be as warm, but right now it looks dry with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and cooler 60s on Sunday.