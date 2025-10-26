Chicago weather: Mild fall weather continues with rain chances midweek

A stretch of mild autumn weather will continue into the start of the week before rain chances return by midweek.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs around 55 degrees across the Chicago area. Areas south and west of the city could reach the 60s, while overnight lows are forecast to remain in the 40s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday with a slight chance of showers late in the day. The best chance for rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday, with about a 40% likelihood of showers as a weak low-pressure system moves through the region.

Winds will remain light and temperatures will hover in the 50s through the end of the week, with a few lingering showers possible Friday before drier weather returns for the weekend.

Despite the approaching rain, the area remains dry overall and any rainfall will be welcome relief.