Chicago weather: Mild start before colder air returns this weekend

The Brief Chicago weather will feel more like spring as temperatures climb into the 50s, with some areas possibly reaching 60 degrees. However, strong winds with gusts over 45 mph have prompted a wind advisory through early evening. A brief cold snap arrives this weekend, but temperatures rebound into the 40s and 50s early next week with rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday.



It seems only fitting that we close out meteorological winter with it feeling more like spring.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

In a season that has produced some cold weather but precious little snow, today will be unseasonably mild with highs in the mid 50s. A few southwest communities in the Chicago area might be able to tag 60 degrees this afternoon.

The downside today will be very strong winds, which warrants the wind advisory for our area into the early evening. There appear to be two distinct periods of time when the winds may be at their peak. The first of which will be late morning and early afternoon, favoring southern portions of our viewing area. The second will be midday to evening hours, favoring northern portions of Chicagoland.

In short, winds may gust to more than 45 mph at times, and this could also lead to the rapid spread of wildfires because of how generally dry conditions are. Skies will be partly sunny. Small chance of a sprinkle or flurry tonight.

Future forecast

What's next:

Over the weekend, a shot of colder air greets the beginning of March and meteorological spring. In fact, tomorrow, it may be difficult to even reach the freezing mark despite a good deal of sunshine.

On Sunday, it will be a little bit milder with highs in the upper 30s, which will be just a few degrees colder than normal.

On Monday it will be back into the 40s with partly sunny skies ahead of the next storm system, which will be bringing rain here Tuesday and Wednesday. Both of those days will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.