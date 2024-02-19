Chicago weather: Mild start to week, temperatures to climb

Chicago enjoyed a splendid Monday, with temperatures reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Tonight, expect clear skies with temperatures dipping to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Tuesday promises another delightful day, featuring abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

While clouds will increase on Wednesday, the warm trend persists, with temperatures soaring into the upper 50s by the afternoon. There's a slight chance of rain from Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Thursday will maintain the mild trend, with temperatures remaining in the 50s before cooler air moves in toward the end of the workweek. Expect highs in the 40s on Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

By Sunday, temperatures climb back into the 50s, and there's a possibility of nearing 60 degrees again by Monday.