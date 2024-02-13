Chicago weather: Mild temps continue, light snow possible tonight

Chicago experienced another beautiful day with temperatures reaching the upper 30s and low 40s, well above normal for this time of year.

While enjoying the mild weather, residents should be prepared for the possibility of light snow tonight, particularly south of I-80. However, any accumulation is expected to be minimal, with only a dusting likely on grassy surfaces.

Wednesday is expected to bring even milder temperatures, with highs climbing into the mid-40s and any snow from the previous night melting away. Valentine's Day on Thursday is forecast to be pleasant, with sunshine and mild temperatures.

Late Wednesday night into early Thursday, rain is anticipated to move into the region, accompanied by temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s. While mainly rain is expected, there may be some mixing with snow at times. However, with temperatures rebounding to the lower 40s on Thursday, any slushy accumulations are likely to melt quickly.

By Friday, cooler air will settle in, potentially bringing snow showers on Thursday night and into Friday. Highs on Friday afternoon are expected to be in the lower 30s. Saturday may see even cooler temperatures, with highs reaching only the upper 20s.

However, warmer air is forecast to return on Sunday, with highs in the 40s expected for most of the following week.