Chicago weather: Mild temps continue, more possible rain on the way

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

A look ahead

What to expect:

It will be cooler near the lake with highs in the low 40s.

Southwestern locations may hit the mid or upper 50s today.

There will continue to be a chance for an isolated shower today and tonight. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

The wind tomorrow will be out of the west up to 30 mph. There is a small chance of a light shower in the afternoon.

Friday will be fantastic!

Highs in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Friday will be windy with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

This weekend we will be chilly! Highs on Saturday will be around freezing with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 40s.

There is a chance of wet weather on Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will be around 50 degrees on Tuesday.