Chicago weather: Milder temps, rainfall in store for this week

Sunday is set to be pretty calm with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper-30s and those strong winds making their way out of the Chicago area.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Warmer weather, rain on the way

What to expect:

Despite the sun being out, the colder temperatures are still here for the morning hours with temps starting in the teens and 20s.

Clouds will come back tonight though it won't be as cold as yesterday.

On Monday, the temps begin to rise with highs in the 40s, and there might even be parts of the far west and southwest suburbs that make it to 50 degrees.

What's next:

But while Sunday is set to be dry, the next round of precipitation could come as early as Monday with a small chance of rain during the day.

There are much better chances for rain on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Still, the mild conditions continue with highs in the 50s early in the work week.