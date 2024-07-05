Chicago weather: Mild today with spotty showers

A small cluster of thundershowers is strafing the Cheddar Curtain as of this writing.

The rest of the day will be partly sunny and mild with highs in the low 80s and a small chance of shower or storm. It will be rather breezy.

Tonight looks quiet with lows in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be fine with a mix of clouds and sun and highs not far from 80 either way.

Sunday will be warmer with mid 80s likely and partly sunny skies. A shower or storm is possible late in the day but more so at night.

The threat of showers and storms continues Monday with highs in the mid 80s. There are still no signs of intense heat in the next week.