Chicago weather: Mild week ahead with possible rain

As Chicagoans settle in for the night, the forecast calls for partly to mainly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog may develop, and temperatures are expected to dip close to 32 degrees.

Stepping into Monday, the city can anticipate a transition to partly sunny skies.

The temperatures will climb back into the low 40s, marking a welcome return to milder conditions.

The warmth doesn't stop there. Tuesday promises even more favorable weather with temperatures reaching the mid-40s, accompanied by an increase in sunshine to brighten up the midweek.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the highlight of the week, with temperatures soaring into the 50s.

The good news continues through the latter part of the week, with temperatures in the 50s persisting.

However, a slight twist in the forecast appears as we approach late Thursday into Friday morning.

There is a risk of rain during this period, introducing a chance of scattered showers.

Overall, Chicago can look forward to a generally mild and pleasant week ahead.