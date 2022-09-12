Fall-like weather and more rain expected today across Chicagoland

We are still under the influence of a slow-moving low pressure area which means showers will return this morning to much of the area.

Rainfall amounts will not be as much as yesterday but river rises still need to be monitored for minor impacts. Expect it to be cool and breezy, too, with highs only in the mid-60s. Tonight, the showers pull away.

Tomorrow will become sunny and milder with mid 70s. Then it’s on to summer again with low to mid 80s and ample sun right through the weekend.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Small chance of a shower Saturday night or Sunday but more likely dry.