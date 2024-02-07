Chicago weather: More fog followed by April-like warmth

The fog is back. This time the worst of it is well west of the metro where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Affected counties include McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle and DeKalb.

Fog may yet develop/expand farther east later this morning.

The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Should fog remain more stubborn than expected, those areas would be cooler just like yesterday. Fog is not likely tonight.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, windy and unseasonably mild with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers are likely late in the day and at night when a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Friday presents the best chance of tagging the record high, which is 56 degrees. Skies will become mostly sunny and it will be quite blustery.

The weekend won’t be as warm but it will be dry with the above-normal streak continuing.