Chicago weather: More showers possible before stretch of chilly weather

The Brief O’Hare recorded nearly an inch of rain, pushing April into the eighth-wettest on record. Spotty showers could linger into Wednesday before cooler air settles in. Frost is possible in outlying areas early this weekend.



O’Hare picked up 0.92 inches of rainfall yesterday. That brings the monthly total to 7.01 inches, which now ranks as the eighth-wettest April on record. And we may not be done with the rainfall yet.

During daylight hours today it will be dry with skies starting out cloudy and then breaking for some sun late in the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. Tonight a few showers will come through the area, especially after midnight.

What's next:

Tomorrow morning may start with a shower, with another spotty shower possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 50s. Similar temperatures are likely on Thursday with partly sunny skies.

On Friday it will be even cooler when highs only reach the lower 50s. That sets the stage for a very chilly night by early-May standards going into Saturday morning. A chance for frost in outlying areas is certainly possible. The rest of Saturday will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

There could be some frost once again on Sunday morning, followed by partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s. It will be a little warmer on Monday with highs in the mid 60s.