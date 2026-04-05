Chicago weather: More sun, highs in the 50s for Easter Sunday

We’re expecting more sun and seasonal temperatures for your Easter Sunday.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There was a cooler and cloudy start to the day, but sunshine is starting to peak through as the morning goes on.

Daytime highs should reach around 50 degrees in the city and closer to 53 in the far-flung suburbs. That’s about average for this time of year.

It will be a breezy day with winds exceeding 20 mph in some parts of the region, but at least in the teens elsewhere. Those winds could settle down a bit during the afternoon.

To start the work week, temps will stay in the 50s.

Tuesday will be cooler with a forecast high of around 41 degrees, but then we'll see a stretch of moderating temps with highs in the mid to lower-60s through much of the rest of the week.