Chicago weather: Morning showers clear out for pleasant weekend

Showers continue early this morning with the heaviest activity displaced well southwest of the city over central Illinois.

However, I currently favor the bulk of the shower activity to remain west of the city. The afternoon looks drier with some peeks of sun. Highs will flirt with 80 in some areas as they did yesterday.

The weekend looks delightful with ample sunshine and highs around 80 tomorrow and not far from it Sunday.

Astronomical fall begins tomorrow morning at 1:50 a.m. CDT with the autumnal equinox.

Tropical Storm Ophelia will likely be officially named later today. Right now, it is called "Potential Tropical Cyclone 16." Future Ophelia will move into eastern Northh Carolina tomorrow afternoon then slide up the mid-Atlantic Coast toward New Jersey by Monday.