Chicago weather: Morning showers preface mild warmup

Showers will work their way through the Chicago area this morning. Amounts shouldn’t get out of hand but wet pavement equals slowdowns.

I can’t rule out a spotty afternoon shower but there will be a few peeks of sun, enough to warm just past 70 degrees, perhaps a bit warmer out west.

Tonight remains mostly cloudy with a small chance of a shower far north though northwest Illinois into southern Wisconsin may end up with the action.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and much warmer as we begin a string of 80s that should last through Saturday. However, there appear to be several small chances for showers now virtually every day of the forecast. I still think Sunday has the most widespread activity but a little something-something here or there may be on the radar.