Chicago weather: Frosty morning gives way to mid-60s and sunshine

Chicago is off to a very chilly start with temperatures in the 30s pretty much area wide. The frost advisory for our northern counties remains in effect until 8 a.m.

The rest of this day will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming up into the mid 60s away from the lakeshore.

Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 40s.

Mother's Day weekend forecast

What's next:

If you remember Wednesday, then you have a good idea of what to expect tomorrow. Another pneumonia front will slide down the lakefront spreading cooler air inland as it does so. Highs will reach the low 70s to around 80 with the warmest temperatures being found well southwest of the city. Low to mid 70s are expected for the official high. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Mother’s Day looks delightful with sunshine and temperatures rising into the low 70s to low 80s across the area away from the lakefront.

Monday will be sunny and warm with highs again around 80 degrees.

Our next chance of rain, and the area needs it since now we are deemed abnormally dry by the US drought monitor, arrives on Tuesday afternoon. This does not look like a soaking, but scattered showers will be in the area Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday.

Highs all of the next work week should be around 80 or higher.