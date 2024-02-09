Chicago weather: Nice weekend ahead, but it'll be noticeably cooler

Chicago experienced an unexpected taste of spring on Friday as temperatures soared into the 50s, tying a record high set in 1886 at O'Hare International Airport.

A passing system to the southeast Friday night brings a slight chance of showers, mainly east of I-57.

However, the majority of the rain is expected to miss Chicago, with any showers exiting before Saturday's daybreak.

Sunshine returns on Saturday, accompanied by cooler temperatures in the lower 40s.

Sunday sees a cloudier outlook, but temperatures remain in the lower 40s.

Although the weekend and the upcoming week will be cooler, Chicago is projected to stay slightly above normal through at least Thursday.