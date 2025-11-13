Chicago weather: Northern lights fade, sunshine and milder days ahead
CHICAGO - The northern lights did indeed stage a minor encore last night and while nowhere near as spectacular as Tuesday night, many folks did capture photos in Chicagoland.
What's next:
Today we will start with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s. We’ll have enough sun to get our highs into the mid 50s just like yesterday, but there will be a little increase in cloud coverage during the afternoon.
Tonight, skies will clear and it will be seasonably chilly with lows not far from 40.
Weekend forecast:
Tomorrow will be warmer with plenty of sunshine as highs soar into the low 60s. Tomorrow night will be pleasant with lows in the low 50s.
Saturday looks to be a little bit cloudier, but also warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will knock temperatures back on Sunday, but that front will be dry here. Highs on Sunday will be around 50°.
Next week:
Monday through Wednesday we will have a couple of chances for rain, mainly Monday night and again Tuesday night. High temperatures during the period will be in the upper 40s.
