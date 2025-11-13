Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Northern lights fade, sunshine and milder days ahead

Published  November 13, 2025 5:11am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago
Sunshine, milder days ahead for Chicago

Mike Caplan has your Chicago weather update!

The Brief

    • Aurora sightings lingered in the Chicago area Wednesday night.
    • Temperatures rise into the 60s Friday and Saturday before cooling Sunday.
    • Rain returns Monday night and Tuesday night.

CHICAGO - The northern lights did indeed stage a minor encore last night and while nowhere near as spectacular as Tuesday night, many folks did capture photos in Chicagoland.

What's next:

Today we will start with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s. We’ll have enough sun to get our highs into the mid 50s just like yesterday, but there will be a little increase in cloud coverage during the afternoon.

Tonight, skies will clear and it will be seasonably chilly with lows not far from 40.

Weekend forecast:

Tomorrow will be warmer with plenty of sunshine as highs soar into the low 60s. Tomorrow night will be pleasant with lows in the low 50s.

Saturday looks to be a little bit cloudier, but also warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will knock temperatures back on Sunday, but that front will be dry here. Highs on Sunday will be around 50°.

Next week:

Monday through Wednesday we will have a couple of chances for rain, mainly Monday night and again Tuesday night. High temperatures during the period will be in the upper 40s.

The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX 32's Mike Caplan.

