Chicago weather: Northern lights fade, sunshine and milder days ahead

The Brief Aurora sightings lingered in the Chicago area Wednesday night. Temperatures rise into the 60s Friday and Saturday before cooling Sunday. Rain returns Monday night and Tuesday night.



The northern lights did indeed stage a minor encore last night and while nowhere near as spectacular as Tuesday night, many folks did capture photos in Chicagoland.

What's next:

Today we will start with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s. We’ll have enough sun to get our highs into the mid 50s just like yesterday, but there will be a little increase in cloud coverage during the afternoon.

Tonight, skies will clear and it will be seasonably chilly with lows not far from 40.

Weekend forecast:

Tomorrow will be warmer with plenty of sunshine as highs soar into the low 60s. Tomorrow night will be pleasant with lows in the low 50s.

Saturday looks to be a little bit cloudier, but also warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will knock temperatures back on Sunday, but that front will be dry here. Highs on Sunday will be around 50°.

Next week:

Monday through Wednesday we will have a couple of chances for rain, mainly Monday night and again Tuesday night. High temperatures during the period will be in the upper 40s.