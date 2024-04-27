Chicago weather: Overnight storms expected and warm temperatures to continue

After a balmy summer-like day in Chicago, residents can expect a shift in weather patterns as shower and thunderstorm activity is forecasted for Saturday night, primarily impacting areas west and northwest of the city.

The overnight hours may see gusty winds accompanying heavy soaking rains in some areas. Lows are anticipated to hover around the low 60s, maintaining the warmth of the day.

Sunday is projected to bring another mild day, with highs climbing back into the 70s.

However, remnants of the overnight downpour may continue into early morning, bringing a damp start to the day.

There will still be many dry hours on Sunday, although an approaching weather system is bringing even more rain late Sunday night, continuing into Monday morning.

Tuesday offers a respite from the wet conditions, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Another round of rain will likely come into the picture in the middle of the week.