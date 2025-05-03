Chicago weather: Partly sunny Saturday with cooler high temps

It was a somewhat cloudy start to the weekend, with some breaks in the cloud cover coming.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

In terms of the temperatures, the area is going to start a little bit on the cool side in the 40s, and highs will reach into the lower 50s eventually.

It will be mainly dry for a good portion of Saturday.

There’s a jetstream cruising through California up across Texas back through the deep south into Florida. What that means for the Chicago area is cloudy skies and a couple of speckled showers early today.

Temperatures will also remain below average. We will clear out in the afternoon.

What's next:

Sunday might not look as wet as originally anticipated, but there will be more clouds with a high in the 50s.

Monday could also see some leftover showers but temps will climb to about 50 degrees.

Then, the rest of the week could see temperatures back up into the 60s with sunny and dry conditions.