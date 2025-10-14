Chicago weather: Patchy fog gives way to mild day

The Brief Patchy fog is the only issue early this morning, with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s later today. A few light showers are possible overnight into Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through, bringing cooler temperatures in the low 60s. The rest of the week looks warmer and unsettled, with more showers possible heading into the weekend.



This morning, the only issue is with some fog, particularly in Chicago's northern counties. As of this writing, there is no advisory, so hopefully the fog will not become a major problem.

What we know:

The rest of the day will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s but with some 70s in our west and south counties. Tonight will be dry until the wee hours of the morning, when a few showers are likely to cruise through the area with a cold front.

Showers may impact tomorrow morning’s commute, but rainfall amounts look quite light. Highs tomorrow will be cooler- staying in the low 60s.

What's next:

The next warming trend gets underway Thursday and with that warm front there might be a shower in the afternoon or at night. Highs should be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Friday will be quite warm with highs in the mid 70s. Then we get into a somewhat-active pattern heading into the weekend with showers possible from late Friday night into Saturday, and the possibility of a few more showers lingering into Sunday morning.

There are two distinct forecast model camps over the weekend. The U.S. model clears everything out by Saturday afternoon leaving Sunday dry for the Bears game. The European model keeps a few showers going mainly early in the day. Stay tuned.