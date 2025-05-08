Chicago weather: Patchy frost possible tonight before Mother's Day weekend warm-up

The Brief A cold front brought a sharp temperature drop to the Chicago area after highs reached the 70s and 80s. Thursday will stay cool with highs near 60 inland and 50s by the lake, followed by a chilly night and possible patchy frost in outlying areas. A steady warm-up begins Friday, with sunny skies and highs climbing to near 80 by Mother’s Day.



Before the pneumonia front hit yesterday, it warmed up quickly. O’Hare hit 75 and Aurora hit 80.

Now we have a chilly morning with a gusty breeze. The coldest air is reserved for tomorrow morning.

After some early cloud cover, skies will clear later today. It should reach 60 degrees well inland, but hold in the 50s closer to the lake.

Tonight, with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will tank. Most outlying areas will go into the mid to upper 30s with some patchy frost possible.

Mother's Day weekend forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow starts a big warm-up that will continue into next week.

Skies will also be mostly sunny during this period with highs on Friday in the mid-60s, Saturday in the mid-70s, and Mother’s Day through next Tuesday around 80 degrees.

The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday afternoon.